Belton PD: 'First Amendment auditors' face charges over harassment of officers, post office customers

Joey Perez, 36, from Belton, and Paul Estrada IV, 34, from Temple, refers to themselves as First Amendment auditors where they record police activity.

BELTON, Texas — Two local-area men who claim to be "First Amendment auditors" are facing charges over a series of events where they reportedly recorded themselves harassing police officers and the public, according to the Belton Police Department.

The first incident reportedly happened on April 7. Joey Perez, 36, from Belton, and Paul Estrada IV, 34, from Temple, recorded video of themselves interfering with a traffic stop, which caused the officers on the scene from performing their official duties, police said.

Both Perez and Estrada were charged with interference with public duties over this incident.

Later on April 9, both Perez and Estrada reportedly livestreamed themselves harassing multiple people at a U.S. Post Office in Belton. Some of the patrons went to the Belton Police Department to report them, police said. While doing so, both Perez and Estrada followed them there and continued to harass and intimidate them, police said.

They face a misdemeanor harassment charge over this incident.

Lastly, Perez alone faces a retaliation charge after he made a threat to shoot officers on April 9 while he was being taken to the Bell County Jail over these incidents, police said.

Police say both Perez and Estrada refer to themselves as First Amendment auditors where they are known to make several recordings and comments online about police activity.

Following the April 7 incident, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis sent them letters acknowledging their right to record police activity, but requested they do it in a safe manner that allows officers to do their duties, police said.

The full letter reads:

"Mr. Joey Perez:

I am writing to express concern about practices you and an associate have recently used to record Belton police officers and recommend a change that would allow you to exercise your lawful right to record police activity AND also assure that officers can perform their duties unimpeded.



On several recent occasions you have interfered with officers as they performed official police business Your actions have forced officers to divide their attention between you and those with whom they interact.

The interference includes:

Inserting yourself in active police scenes

Engaging citizens involved in police activity

Walking in close proximity around the patrol car and other involved vehicles

Being in the roadway

Shining bright lights from your cameras in the eyes of officers

These actions violate the privacy of individuals interacting with police and interrupt, disrupt, and impede officers from performing their duty.

It sets a dangerous precedent, if allowed to continue. To ensure the safety of all involved, protect your right to record, AND allow officers to work unimpeded, I invite you to record from a safer location (i.e. a sidewalk across a street or at a distance). Officers will identify themselves to you upon request, but only after they have completed the action they are involved in.

If you choose to disregard this recommendation you will be subject to arrest on a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Public Duties (Texas Penal Code 38.15).

The Belton Police Department is committed to a community-centered approach to police work. We accept the public standard of transparency and accountability. As we respect your right to record police activity, we ask for a similar courtesy from you to respect our right to perform our job duties unimpeded.



Respectfully,

Gene Ellis Chief of Police"

No other information was released at this time.