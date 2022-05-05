Belton High School resumes classes May 9 after stabbing tragedy, announces safety plan

The district has created a safety plan as students head back to campus Monday.

BELTON, Texas — After the loss of 18-year-old Belton High student Joe Ramirez, the district has announced a safety plan and will resume classes May 9.

Ramirez was reportedly stabbed after a fight broke out between him and another student at the high school Tuesday morning, the Belton Police Department said. He was flown to Baylor Scott and White in Temple where he later died.



The other student who reportedly stabbed him was identified as 18-year-old Caysen Allison.

As a result of the incident, safety measures will begin Monday and through the remainder of the school year, according to the district. This includes increased number of officers on campus, additional staff assigned to common areas during passing periods, as well as staff supervision in bathrooms, according to the district.

The school has also announced counseling for all students and staff. Therapy dogs will also be available on campus Monday, as stated by the district.