Caysen Allison was charged with murder on May 4, after being screened for a felony during a 48-hour hold.

TEMPLE, Texas — The 18-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing a fellow classmate at Belton High School is now being charged with assaulting a family member, according to the Bell County Inmate Portal.

Caysen Allison was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail on May 3 after he reportedly stabbing 18-year-old Joe Ramirez.

Allison was officially charged with murder the next day, May 4.