Belton High School cancels classes Friday, resumes counseling services

Students should expect to go back to school on Monday, May 9.

BELTON, Texas — After listening to feedback from students, parents and staff, school officials have decided to cancel classes at Belton High School on Friday.

The feedback was in relation to Tuesday's deadly stabbing, which happened at the school after a fight broke out between 18-year-old Joe Ramirez and 18-year-old Caysen Allison, the Belton Police Department said.

Ramirez later died at the hospital from his injuries while Allison was arrested and charged with murder in Ramirez's death, police said.

“Our focus since the incident has been the safety and emotional well-being of our students and staff,” said Jennifer Bailey, executive director of communications and community engagement.

In a news release, Bailey said the school district has been providing training to Belton High School staff on how to address any potential grief that students may experience come Monday.

Despite the school's closure, counseling services will continue being offered on Friday and in the coming weeks, per the news release. Students and parents can expect to learn more about the school's plans for next week from Principal Ben Smith, the news release said.