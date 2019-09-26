BELTON, Texas — A Belton man was arrested after an investigation into large quantities of meth being distributed in the Bell County area, according to the Bell County Organized Crime Unit.

The crime unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4300 block of Mulberry Dr. in rural Bell County Tuesday. During the search, officer seized about 30 grams of meth, a firearm and distribution paraphernalia, according to the crime unit.

George Verge, a 40-year-old Belton man, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance under 200 grams.

He is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

