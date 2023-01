According to police, the trailer has been missing since mid-December.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m.

According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton.

Police ask that if you have any information regarding this trailer, call the department at 254-933-5840 or text a tip to 254-217-6764.

No other information is available at this time.