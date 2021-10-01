Have you seen this SUV? Belton PD looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run with Bell County deputy

The deputy was on Loop 121 just outside the Bell County Expo Center parking lot when he was hit by a white Acura MDX SUV Thursday night, police said.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the driver of a white SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run with a Bell County sheriff's deputy.

According to Belton PD, the deputy was hit Thursday night around 10:40 p.m. while working traffic duty following a concert in Belton. The deputy was on Loop 121 just outside the Bell County Expo Center parking lot when he was hit by a white Acura MDX SUV, either a 2019 or 2020 model, police said.

The driver then fled westbound on I-14 with a damaged driver's side mirror. The deputy was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said.