Belton Police searching for people of interest in vehicle burglary, credit card theft

On Monday, March 29, police released the following photos of a man and woman in a tweet.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people of interest in a vehicle burglary case, which led to credit card theft.

On Monday, March 29, police released the following photos of a man and woman in a tweet.

The photos appear to show the two inside an H-E-B at an unknown location with a baby in the cart, as well as a red vehicle.

No other information was released at this time.

If you recognize these two people or the reported vehicle involved, call the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764.

We're seeking help identifying two people of interest a vehicle burglary that lead to credit card abuse. If you recognize these people or vehicle please contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text your tips to 254-217-6764. pic.twitter.com/qxt71YF8PY — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) March 29, 2021