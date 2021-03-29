x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Crime

Belton Police searching for people of interest in vehicle burglary, credit card theft

On Monday, March 29, police released the following photos of a man and woman in a tweet.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people of interest in a vehicle burglary case, which led to credit card theft.

On Monday, March 29, police released the following photos of a man and woman in a tweet.

The photos appear to show the two inside an H-E-B at an unknown location with a baby in the cart, as well as a red vehicle.

No other information was released at this time.

If you recognize these two people or the reported vehicle involved, call the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Related Articles