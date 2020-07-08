x
34-year-old man arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Woodway

Justin Stead thought he was talking to a teenage girl via social media and agreed to meet for sex in a local parking lot only to be arrested by Woodway officers.

WOODWAY, Texas — A 34-year-old man was arrested by Woodway Public Safety Department officers for online solicitation of a minor.

Justin Stead, of Beverly Hills, initiated a conversation via social media with a female, police say. Detectives took over the conversation and posed as a 16-year-old female. 

Stead believed he was speaking with a teenage girl and turned the conversation into a sexual one, police report. He discussed sexual acts and sent lewd images before agreeing to meet for sex in a local parking lot. 

When Stead arrived at the location, he was taken into custody by Woodway officers. He was taken to the McLennan County Jail where he awaits bond. 

