34-year-old man arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Woodway

WOODWAY, Texas — A 34-year-old man was arrested by Woodway Public Safety Department officers for online solicitation of a minor.
Justin Stead, of Beverly Hills, initiated a conversation via social media with a female, police say. Detectives took over the conversation and posed as a 16-year-old female.
Stead believed he was speaking with a teenage girl and turned the conversation into a sexual one, police report. He discussed sexual acts and sent lewd images before agreeing to meet for sex in a local parking lot.
When Stead arrived at the location, he was taken into custody by Woodway officers. He was taken to the McLennan County Jail where he awaits bond.