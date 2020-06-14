WACO, Texas — Police were called to Club Krush: The New Offset in Waco early Sunday morning after getting reports of a shooting.

Police arrived at 641 Ruby Ave. around 3:15 a.m..

The officers found shell casings from different types of guns and traces of blood in the road. They did not find any witnesses or victims.

Police said this was the second shooting in the area in two weeks but they did not know if they were connected.

