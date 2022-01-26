Two bodies discovered in vehicle burning under bridge near Dayton early Wednesday morning

Investigators are unable to determine if the bodies were men or women and have not been able to identify them.

DAYTON, Texas — Deputies in Liberty County are investigating after two bodies were found in a burning vehicle near Dayton early Wednesday morning.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office was notified that a vehicle was on fire under the FM 1409 bridge just south of Dayton at about 2:30 a.m. according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived they found two bodies inside the vehicle the release said. One body was found in the back seat of the vehicle, and the other was found in the trunk.

Investigators suspect foul play, according to the release.

Investigators are currently unable to determine if the bodies were men or women and have not been able to identify them yet due to the extreme heat of the fire the release said.

Liberty County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn has ordered autopsies on both victims.

Investigators will be at the scene most of the day according to the release.

The bridge was shut down temporarily so that TxDOT could inspect the integrity of the bridge following the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office news release...

