Body found in Gatesville identified as missing 20-year-old woman

GATESVILLE, Texas — The body of a missing 20-year-old woman was found in Gatesville over the weekend, according to the Gatesville Police Department.

On Sunday, around 8:32 a.m., Gatesville PD and Coryell EMS were called to the City of Gatesville Lift Station, located in the 100 block of Old Fort Gates Road, regarding an unconscious woman.

When police arrived, they found the woman was dead, face down, on the south side of the station, police said.

Police were able to identify the woman as Angelica Uriarte who was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 3. Her family said she was last seen the day before around 10 p.m. walking away from a Cefco Convenience Store.

Police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play. A preliminary autopsy did show, however, that she suffered from hypothermia, police said.