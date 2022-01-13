Body found by Texas Rangers on country road near Mexia

Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Willie Rhodes who has been missing since Jan. 9.

LIMESTONE, Texas — A body found on a county road south of Mexia Thursday has been identified as 55-year-old, Willie Rhodes, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Howard. Rhodes was reported missing on Jan. 11 by Waco police.

Rhodes was last seen leaving for work at 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 9 from a Cefco Gas Station, according to the Waco PD Facebook page.

As of Thursday night, Howard said it was too early in the investigation to know whether foul play was involved.

Howard said this is a joint investigation with the Texas Rangers and the Limestone County Sheriff's office.