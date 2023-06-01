Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police

The Waco Police Department has identified the body as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified.

According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox.

The department stated that a positive identification will be made after an autopsy is complete and next of kin has been notifed.

Waco PD said that 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens have been arrested and charged with Wilcox's murder and tampering with evidence. 17-year-old Heavyn Hamilton has also been arrested and charged with failure to report a felony, said Waco PD.

According to Waco PD, Wilcox was reported missing on Dec. 29, 2022. After further investigation and obtaining a warrant, detectives searched Wilcox's vehicle, where they say a large amount of blood had been cleaned up from the trunk area.

Waco police interviewed Willis, Stephens and Hamilton, during which Willis and Stephens reportedly admitted to being present for the shooting of Wilcox and to disposing of his body, said the department. They said Hamilton knew about the murder but was not at the scene and was not involved in disposing the body.

Waco PD said Willis provided them the location of Wilcox's body on Jan. 6, 2023. Wilcox's body was recovered under a bridge near the 1100 block of S. 9th St. in Waco later that same day.

The Waco Police Department stated that while they believe Wilcox was killed in 2022, they are considering this to be the first murder investigation of 2023.