Bond set at $600k for Mart Man accused of distributing, producing child pornography

According to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Leonard Newman, 32, was detained and charged with many sex offenses on Saturday.

MART, Texas — Leonard Neman, accused of multiple sex crimes, is being held at McLennan County jail with a bond set at $600,000, according to McLennan County records.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit learned on August 2nd from Austin Homeland Security Investigations that Leonard Newman of Mart had submitted pornographic photographs of children to the North Carolina office of Homeland Security Investigations.

The Human Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security Investigations carried out a search warrant at Newman's home on Aug. 3rd. Child pornography, which Newman was determined to have been manufactured and distributed, was found in his hands, according to the release.

The investigation also revealed that Newman had been sexually abusing four children while also sharing the images and videos he was giving to other people.

Newman confessed to Detectives about the sexual abuse and the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Officers didn't identify the relationship between the children and Neman.

At this time he is in the McLennan County Jail and has been charged with the following offenses:

Sexual Performance of a Child

Distribution of Child Pornography

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child x 2

Continuous Trafficking of Persons (minor) x 2