Million dollar bond for suspect arrested for Temple hitchhiker stabbing

TEMPLE, Texas — A bond has been set for $1 million dollars for hitchhiker stabbing suspect 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell.

Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays who was reportedly stabbed and killed by a hitchhiker in Temple on July 28.

Boswell was arrested Saturday morning after a tip off by a caller led Rockdale Officers to arrest Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79.

Boswell was booked in Bell County jail on a murder charge, according to jail records.

