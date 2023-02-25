Bosque County authorities investigating suspects who interfered with emergency communication

Bosque County Sheriff's Deputies said they believe a stolen Valley Mills Fire Department radio was used to interfere with emergency services

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office and Valley Mills police are investigating a vehicle burglary and a situation where suspects allegedly interfered with emergency service communications.

Deputies said that around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, unknown people began transmitting on Bosque County radio frequencies. Deputies said the suspects sounded like young males.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspects continued to communicate with officers and use profanity despite warnings that the channel was for emergency communications only.

Deputies report that an actual emergency relating to a fire occurred during this time and the interference from the suspects "directly and adversely" impacted the communication between responders.

Deputies said they have since determined that a radio was stolen from a Valley Mills Fire Department vehicle.

BCSO stated the investigation of the interference has been made a priority, and all available resources are being used to track down and apprehend the suspects responsible.

Radio technicians and the office of Emergency Management are reportedly in communication to determine the locations of the interfering transmission.

"This case will be investigated fully and criminal charges will be filed," said a statement from the Bosque County Sheriff's Office. "We cannot allow such activities to interfere with emergency services and cause delay in response to calls for service which ultimately could be the difference in life or death."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Bosque County Sheriff's Office at 254-435-2362, where they can remain anonymous, or through email at tips@bosquesheriff.com.