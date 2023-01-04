Bosque County homeowner shoots intruder in leg, deputies say

The homeowner told deputies the intruder rammed his vehicle through their locked gate and "aggressively" attempted to break into the home, BCSO said.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — A Valley Mills man was arrested Tuesday after a homeowner shot him during an attempted burglary in Bosque County, according to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office (BSCO).

A little before 7 p.m., deputies were called out to a home on County Road 3505. There, they found the man, later identified as William Strauser, shot in the leg and being held by gunpoint by the homeowner, BCSO said.

The homeowner told deputies Strauser rammed his vehicle through their locked gate and "aggressively" attempted to break into the home, BCSO said. The homeowner shot Strauser in the leg in response, BCSO added.

"The home owner was disarmed and deputies rendered first aid to the suspect," BCSO said.

Strauser was taken to the hospital, treated, then released. He was then taken to the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

BCSO said this wasn't a random incident and that the two involved knew each other.

No other details were released.