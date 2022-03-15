Bosque County Sheriff's Office arrest 57-year-old man suspected of arson

Police arrested John Davis of Iredell, Texas.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office arrested a 57-year-old Iredell, Texas man suspected of arson on Tuesday.

BCSO wrote in a news release that after conducting an investigation base on information provided by the Bosque County Fire Marshall, John Davis was arrested without any issue.

Davis is suspected of causing the March 13 fire at 206 Eastland St. in Iredell, Texas. As a result of the fire, the building was a total loss, per BCSO.

Davis was charged with arson of a building and was booked into the the Bosque County Jail, according to to a news release.