Boyfriend sentenced 55 years for girlfriend's murder in 2020

WACO, Texas — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 55 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend in Waco back in 2020, according to court documents.

The man, Michael Matthew Howard, shot 21-year-old Sa'Kyra Young multiple times in the 2500 block of McFerrin Avenue on Aug. 14, 2020. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Howard fled after the shooting, but was found hours later hiding under a blanket inside a vehicle at Gholson Road and E. Lakeshore Drive, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office said at the time of his arrest.

Deputies also believed the two were in a domestic dispute when she was shot.

Days after her death, Young's mother, Latoya Wells, told 6 News that Young was a victim of domestic violence and that Howard was physically abusive toward her.

In order to keep her daughter's legacy alive, Wells started the Forever Young Scholarship to help send Waco ISD students to college.

"The scholarship fund will go on forever. So that helps me keep her name alive," Wells told 6 News this year. "That's one thing that brings me happiness."

She also continues to encourage victims of domestic violence to seek help and/or speak-up.