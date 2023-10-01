BREAKING | 1 injured in officer-involved shooting in China Spring

Several mobile homes are being blocked off by police tape in the 300 block of Freedman Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHINA SPRING, Texas — One person was injured during an officer-involved shooting in China Spring Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Sgt. Ryan Howard.

Howard didn't say who was shot, however.

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of Freedman Drive, which is now blocked off to the public.

In addition to the Texas Rangers, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the incident.

6 News' Darron Wallace is at the scene and will be bringing updates as he learns more.

This story is breaking. Stay with 6 News as this story develops.