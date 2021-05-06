Breaking | Waco police investigating homicide at barber shop, arrest made

46-year old Timothy Danforth died after being shot in the head just after 9:00 a.m.

One man is dead after being shot at a barber shop in Waco just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to investigators, two men got into an altercation at a barber shop, located at 1623 Herring Avenue, when the owner of the barber shop displayed a gun before shooting 39-year-old Timothy Danforth once and calling police.

The caller told dispatchers he had shot someone and began to perform CPR on Danforth until officers arrived. Danforth was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest where he died from his injuries.

The shooter remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed against the shooter and the investigation is ongoing.