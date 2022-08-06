Bruceville-Eddy man charged in Capitol riot rejects plea deal again

He claims he went to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, with no intention of rioting, but said he got caught up in the mob of angry supporters of President Donald Trump.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — A Bruceville-Eddy man charged in connection to last year's Jan. 6 Capitol riot rejected a plea deal, once again.

Christopher Grider is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors for his alleged role in the riot.

Grider was first offered a plea deal back in June, but rejected it. This caused renewed plea discussions, which resulted in future hearings deadlines extended, according to court records.

According to Grider, he claims he went to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 with no intention of rioting, but he said he got caught up in the mob of angry supporters of President Donald Trump.

According to a criminal complaint, Grider was seen in several areas of the Capitol on Jan. 6 before arriving at the Speaker's Lobby where a woman named Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot.

He was also seen holding a black helmet and later handing it to another person who used it to break the glass windows of the doors leading to the House chambers, according to the complaint. Video reportedly showed him trying to push open the doors and then kick them.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for Sept. 15.