COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend in College Station.

Colton Mushinski, 20, is charged with manslaughter and DWI. Police said they were called to the 2300 block of Trace Meadows Drive early Friday morning around 2 o' clock. They said Mushinski called for help and said he had run over his girlfriend.

The woman has been identified as Seana Mitchell, 19, of Bryan.

According to a press release issued by the College Station Police Department, Mushinski said Mitchell had been "hanging" onto his truck when he tried to drive away and she was "run over."

However, investigators said after going over the scene, it appeared Mushinski had driven too close to Mitchell and that would have resulted in hitting her with his car.

Mushinski was later charged with DWI. His bond for that offense has been set for $2,000. His bond for the manslaughter charge has not yet been set. He remains in the Brazos County Jail at this time.

