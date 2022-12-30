Bryan police look for suspect after officer shot thursday night

The unidentified officer, according to police, was taken to St. Joseph's hospital where they are reportedly in stable condition.

BRYAN, Texas — A police officer was shot late Thursday night during a routine traffic stop, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Around 11:21 pm, an officer attempted to stop a car during a traffic stop in the area of Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue. The suspect didn't stop and continued to drive before eventually exiting the vehicle and running on foot, according to police.

The officer was chasing the suspect when the suspect shot multiple times at the officer, according to Bryan police.

The suspect then stole the officer's patrol car, according to police. The patrol car was later found in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue without the suspect.

Officers and multiple agencies are looking for more information on the whereabouts of the suspect, according to BPD.

6 News will release more information when available.