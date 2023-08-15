Bryan woman arrested after biting police officer

Amber Breeding was arrested after an officer found she had outstanding warrants from tickets. After a scuffle, she bit the officer on the hand.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan woman was arrested after she bit an officer on the hand following an altercation that took place Monday evening, according to a police report.

During a welfare check at a home on Meg Lane authorities discovered that the resident, identified by police as Amber Breeding, had two outstanding warrants stemming from tickets.

When officers inform her that she was being taken in for her warrants, she began swearing at them and told them to leave.

Eventually, after an argument began between Breeding and the officers, they tried to put her in a position where she could be handcuffed, but Breeding resisted, and eventually bit one of the officers their left hand.

While inside of the police car, police say "she was combative, kicking the police car and causing some of the onboard systems to malfunction and shut down."

Breeding was eventually taken into custody and currently is booked in the Brazos County jail on $6,000 bond. She was charged for her outstanding warrants, resisting arrest, and assault of a peace officer.