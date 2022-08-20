Temple Buc-ees theft suspect sought

Police shared photos on their social media accounts of the man they believe stole items at the Buc-ees located on North General Bruce Drive on Aug. 20.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for a man they say stole from Buc-ees last week.

Police shared photos on their social media accounts of the man they believe stole items at the Buc-ees located on North General Bruce Drive on Aug. 20.

Police also shared photos of the vehicle he was seen driving away in.

Details about the theft were not released.

If you recognize the man, you're asked to call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where you can report anonymously.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

Do you recognize this individual? He is wanted by TPD for a theft at Buc-ee’s that occurred on 8/20/22. If you recognize him, or the vehicle please contact TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or visit https://t.co/UDGtUKvgRt to report anonymously pic.twitter.com/JoL3dXVPet — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) August 29, 2022