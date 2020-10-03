BUDA, Texas — The Buda Police Department needs the public's help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Police said on March 9, at approximately 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to Broadway Bank on FM 1626 for a robbery call. Buda PD said man had just left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash after passing a note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 40s, according to Buda PD.

The case is under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Police ask if you have any information regarding the identity of this man or any additional information, please call 512-312-1001 and ask to speak with Detective Fleming.

