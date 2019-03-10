BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — The Bruceville-Eddy Police Department investigated a burglary at the Bruceville Baptist Church Thursday morning.
Police said the church, located on Benton St. and Plum St., had been broken into and ransacked.
When officers entered the building, items were scattered across the floor and most of the cabinets and drawers had been gone through, according to BPD.
Police said church money and property were stolen during the break-in.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact BPD.
