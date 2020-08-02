TEMPLE, Texas — A suspected burglar was caught on camera breaking into a popular Thai restaurant in Temple.

The video from Mee Mee's Thai Cuisine shows a man come through the back door then through the dish washer.

He stands up and attempts to put a handkerchief around his face but as he takes his hood down he turns and looks straight at the camera.

Restaurant owner Michael Mulholland said on his Facebook page it happened around 3 a.m. He said the suspect stole the safe and left behind a lot of damage.

Mulholland said he also left behind all of his tools.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect should call Temple police.

