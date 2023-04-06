Burning body discovered during late night brush fire in Robinson

The fire happened near the end of Heston Circle, police say.

ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Police Department discovered a burning body while responding to a brush fire Wednesday night.

Police say they got the call about the fire around 10 p.m. It was reported "behind some dirt work" near the end of Heston Circle, police added.

Responding officers discovered a body was burning in the fire and immediately extinguished it, police say.

Robinson PD believes this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

They didn't say if the body was intentionally set on fire or if it was an accident. They have investigators looking into it, they say.

If you have any information, contact the Robinson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 662-0525.