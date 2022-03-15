Buyer Beware: Card skimmers found at Central Texas gas station

Police say the skimmers were found by an employee at the 7-Eleven located at 603 S Valley Mills Dr. in Beverly Hills, Texas.

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — A gas station in Beverly Hills, Texas reported card skimmers being found on pumps Tuesday, according Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police say the skimmers were found by an employee at the 7-Eleven located at 603 S Valley Mills Dr. in Beverly Hills, Texas.

"We wanted to make sure that citizens are notified to watch their accounts for fraudulent purchases," wrote Chief of Police Kory Martin. "We greatly appreciate the business for being able to identify the skimmers and report them to our agency for further investigation."

Police say if you see any fraud on your account, please notify the law enforcement agency where the fraud took place or if it is online fraud, you can notify local police.

For any questions, concerns, or information regarding this crime please call 254-752-2585.