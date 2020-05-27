CAMERON, Texas — Cameron police is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who robbed a CEFCO store early May 27.

Police said the woman went to the store and displayed a black, semi-automatic handgun and demanded the money from the cash register. The suspect is a woman who is approximately 5 feet and 4-6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She was wearing a black, medium length, lightweight coat with a hoodie, black shirt, black jeans, black military boots, and black gloves.

Her face was covered with a white surgical mask. She was wearing a silvet/gold watch on her left wrist.

Cameron police said the suspect appeared to be on foot and was tracked to an area off N. Crockett Street where she may have gotten into a vehicle that was waiting and fled the area.

Police ask than anyone with information contact the Cameron Police Department at 254-697-6574.

Cameron Police Department