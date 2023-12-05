Cameron police officer and suspect identified in deadly domestic dispute response

The Cameron community is mourning the loss of the fallen officer following Wednesday's shooting.

CAMERON, Texas — The Cameron Police Department has identified the officer who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute late Wednesday night as 39-year-old Sgt. Joshua Lee Clouse.

According to police, on May 10 at about 10:55 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of North Travis Avenue to the report of a gunshot victim.

Police say the victim claimed they were shot in the back of the neck by their spouse, who police have identified as 29-year-old Albert Rafael Acosta.

According to police, officers requested a search warrant for a home in the 500 block of East 7th Street. Cameron PD, Milam County Sheriff's Office, Rockdale PD and Texas DPS attempted to serve the warrant.

During this time, police say Acosta opened fire on police and police then returned fire, killing Acosta.

According to police, during the gunfight Clouse was wounded and taken to the nearest emergency room where he later died.

This death marks the first Cameron police officer to die in the line of duty since 1935, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Clouse's family issued a statement on May 12 which reads as follows:

"Josh died doing what he loved by protecting and serving the community. The outpouring of love and support from our community and from across the state has touched our hearts deeply. Although our hearts are heavy now, we have such peace knowing that Josh is with his Heavenly Father. He has given us the peace that passes all understanding even though we lost a true Hero. We know that we can do all things through Christ who gives us strength and we will overcome. In being true to Josh's memory and the amazing man of God he was, we would like to take this moment to let everyone know that if you don't know Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, please reach out to Brad Dusenberry of Harvest Bible Church in Rockdale his cell phone number will be with the Cameron Police Department. We would also like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Acosta."

On Thursday, the Cameron community was able to come by the department and pay their respects by placing flowers or any other items on Clouse's patrol car.

If you would like to donate to help out the fallen officer's family, you can visit the 100 Club of Central Texas here.