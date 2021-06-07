Two arrested in connection to dozens of vehicle burglaries

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said they found more than 100 purses and wallets stolen from vehicles across three counties.

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department arrested two people they said are connected to dozens of vehicle burglaries throughout Central Texas.

The arrests came July 14 after officials spotted a vehicle they believed was connected to the burglaries at Chalk Ridge Falls Park in Belton.

Sheriff's deputies tried to stop the vehicle but when the driver didn't pull over a chase started that eventually ended on West Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen.

Don Miller, 34, was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle. Shanikka Toliver, 32, was arrested for outstanding felony warrants for credit card abuse related to credit cards stolen from vehicles.

After the arrests, the sheriff's department said they executed search warrants at two different places in Killeen, where they found more than 100 purses and wallets. They also found dozens of drivers' licenses and social security cards.

The sheriff's department is now working with other law enforcement agencies to return the property to the victims.

The sheriff's department said they've identified other suspects and they are working with prosecutors to bring more charges.

Based on the property recovered, officials said they believe the group may be responsible for vehicle burglaries committed in Bell, Williamson and Travis Counties.