Car shot by man with rifle in Temple

Temple Police say a man with a rifle shot at a car along E. Xavier Avenue on March 15.

TEMPLE, Texas — A vehicle was shot multiple times in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said that officers responded to shots fired around the 500 block of E. Xavier Ave. around 4:47 p.m. on March 15, 2023.

Police said a small blue passenger car was traveling westbound on the street when a man with a rifle shot at the car multiple times before fleeing on foot.

Witnesses reported the man fired at the car three to four times. The shell casings from the gun were found at the scene.

TPD described the suspect in the shooting as a Black male in his 20s wearing a workout suit.

No injuries were reported, and no other information has been released.

The case is reportedly still under investigation. Temple Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Reports to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.