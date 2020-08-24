Card skimmer found on gas pump in Waco

Police said the skimmer was on one pump at the My Stop Convenience Store.

WACO, Texas — Waco police said a credit/debit card skimmer was found on a gas pump at the My Stop Convenience Store at 2508 N. Valley Mills Dr. Monday.

Officer Garen Bynum said a service technician found the skimmer on one of the pumps. The manager said it had likely been there less than a week.

Bynum said anyone who believes they may have used that pump should check with their bank to get statements. He said to bring the statements to the police department so they can begin the process of reporting a crime.

It was the second time in a week skimmers were found on gas pumps in Waco. They were found on four pumps at the gas station at 825 W. Waco Dr. on Aug. 20.