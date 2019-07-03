WACO, Texas — Waco police responded to the Alon gas station at 825 W. Waco Dr. Thursday morning after reports that a card skimmer was found on one of the gas pumps.

Officials found the skimmer and advised anyone who may have used the pumps since November 2018 to monitor their bank statements carefully.

Any suspicious card activity should be immediately reported to the credit card company. If money has been stolen, contact Waco police to make a report.

Avoiding card skimmers:

There are a few steps that can be taken to avoid running into card skimmers at their most common locations: Gas pumps and ATMs.