WACO, Texas — Waco police responded to the Alon gas station at 825 W. Waco Dr. Thursday morning after reports that a card skimmer was found on one of the gas pumps.
Officials found the skimmer and advised anyone who may have used the pumps since November 2018 to monitor their bank statements carefully.
Any suspicious card activity should be immediately reported to the credit card company. If money has been stolen, contact Waco police to make a report.
Avoiding card skimmers:
There are a few steps that can be taken to avoid running into card skimmers at their most common locations: Gas pumps and ATMs.
- Pay or get money inside
- While less convenient, one of the best ways to avoid card skimmers is to go inside to pay for gas or get money. Skimmers are significantly less likely to be found on card scanners that are in front of clerks.
- Check out the location
- If going inside isn't an option, try to find pumps or ATMs that are placed where it would be harder to install a skimmer undetected-- ideally machines that are in well lit areas with a lot of foot traffic.
- Inspect the card reader
- Check for hidden cameras that might be recording PINs. These can be hard to see or mounted near the keypad so always cover PINs.
- Look at the color and style of the card reader and keypad and compare them to the rest of the machine. If the card reader or keypad look like they don't belong, they might not.
- Damage could indicate tampering. This includes broken or dented panels and broken security seals.
- See if the card reader and keypad feel loose. Skimmers are meant to be removed and often don't feel secure.
- Use chip readers
- In most cases, thieves use skimmers to duplicate the magnetic strip on credit cards after they've been swiped and create fake cards. Chip technology makes it much more difficult to use this method because the chip can't be cloned the same way the strip can.