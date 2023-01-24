Carmen DeCruz trial: witnesses testify, 911 call presented

Former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz is accused of killing Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Here is a recap of everything that took place during day two of the trial of former Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz.

At the start of the day, Defense Attorney Robert McCabe questioned the jury of about 100 people on a questionnaire they completed on day one. He explained how he wanted to ensure this would be a fair trial and the defendant will be "innocent unless proven guilty".

After a brief recess, the state and defense attorney selected the jury of 12 men and women along with two additional alternatives.

The jury is made up of seven white men, one hispanic man, one black man, four white women, and one mixed race woman.

Michael Dean's family was in attendance in large numbers and so was the Temple Police Department.

One of Michael Dean's family members and 16 Temple police officers swore in to testify.

Opening statements were given by the state attorney representing Michael Dean.

The defense attorney waived the right to an opening statement.

The first two witnesses to take the stand were the 911 operator that DeCruz dispatched during the shooting incident and the first detective to arrive on the scene.

The state attorney presented the 911 call made by DeCruz and played the recording for the jury and courtroom to hear.

During the call, the state attorney revealed DeCruz performed CPR after shooting Dean.