Police said the 17-year-old and the child’s mother arrived at a Plano hospital on Aug. 9, after the child’s mother noticed the baby had become pale and had bruising.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in the August death of his 3-week-old son, the Carrollton Police Department says.

Police arrested the teen Tuesday morning.

According to the report, he and the child’s mother arrived at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano on Aug. 9, after the child’s mother noticed the baby had become pale and had “significant bruising around his abdomen.”

The newborn was then transferred to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy revealed the 24-day-old baby had multiple displaced ribs and a lacerated liver.

Police said the child's father was reportedly angry at the baby’s mother for keeping the child, and he was concerned that he would have to start paying child support.

The probable cause affidavit revealed he admitted to squeezing the baby and repeatedly throwing him in the air, eventually hitting the ceiling fan. He told police he was alone with the child when it happened.