Two separate incidents just days apart resulted in several people being arrested for reportedly stealing catalytic converters.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Catalytic converter thefts continue around Central Texas as a few local law enforcement agencies police arrested four people in separate incidents accused of stealing catalytic converters.

The Waco Police Department said officers were sent to a call Aug. 18 for a theft that happened around the 5400 block of Bagby Avenue. However the suspect, accused of stealing the highly-sought-after car part, tried escaping on the interstate, police said.

While working on the call, Waco PD said the West Police Department located and stopped the suspect vehicle. The stolen part was found and the suspect arrested and taken to jail.

A day before, on Aug. 17, the Grosebeck Police Department arrested three people who reportedly stole a catalytic converter. The police department said an officer on patrol saw an SUV leaving the area of a closed business in the 1300 block of North Ellis.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on an "observed violation" and saw the occupants of the SUV had a catalytic converter the department said appeared to have been recently taken off a vehicle. The officer then called for another officer who found a vehicle nearby with a missing converter from where the suspects had left.

"Evidence observed on scene indicated the catalytic converter had been recently removed and also tied the suspects to the scene," Grosebeck PD said in a Facebook post.

The three people in the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to jail with the assistance of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, GPD said.