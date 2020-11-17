Caught on camera: Four suspects in shooting death of ex-UH football player Ka'Darian Smith

Smith was gunned down inside his luxury high-rise apartment in Midtown on November 4.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of Ka'Darian Smith.

Smith was gunned down at his luxury high-rise apartment in Midtown on November 4. It happened around 1:20 a.m. at 2850 Fannin Street. The former UH and Spring High School football player was shot multiple times inside his 12th floor apartment at the Drewery Place, according to HPD.

The first suspect was a heavyset black male wearing a black beanie cap, red, white and blue jacket over a white t-shirt, long black shorts and sandals with white socks. He was seen waiting for an elevator. In a later video at a different elevator, the suspect had removed his socks and was carrying a red gym bag.

The other three have suspects were also seen at an elevator. All three have thin builds and appear to be in their early 20s. One had a burgundy beanie and another was wearing a Rockets cap.

Visitors have to check in at the luxury high-rise so detectives believe Smith may have known his killers. Homicide detectives spent hours combing through surveillance cameras to search for clues.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online.

Smith, who was in his early 20s, was a cornerback at Spring High School and for the University of Houston Coogs.

He was suspended from the team last year after he was arrested on an aggravated assault charge.