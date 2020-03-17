BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from an interview done with an employee of the prisoner transport company that had Marks when he escaped.

Cedric Marks, 45, and Kellee Kristine Sorensen, 34, of Lynden, WA have been charged with second-degree murder in the 2009 abduction of April Pease, Bloomington, MN police said.

Marks was charged with capitol murder in 2019 for the deaths of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin.

Bloomington police said Marks became a person of interest in Pease's disappearance after he was charged in Texas.

Police said Marks and Pease lived in Washington state together and had a child.

"In 2009, April Pease and her child relocated to a women’s shelter in Bloomington following several domestic assaults by Marks," a press release from the City of Bloomington said. "The investigation revealed that in March of 2009, Marks and Sorenson traveled to Minnesota from Washington and located April Pease at the women’s shelter."

Pease was taken against her will from the shelter and, according to detectives, was killed at an unknown location by Marks as Sorenson sat in the vehicle.

Pease's body has not been recovered at this time. Monday marked the anniversary of her disappearance.

Marks, meanwhile, is in the Bell County jail facing two counts of capitol murder.

Temple police said Marks killed Scott and Swearingin then drove their bodies to a piece of property his family owned in Oklahoma and buried them.

Police said Maya Maxwell helped Marks with the bodies. She was also charged with capitol murder.

Maxwell gave birth to Marks' child in 2019 while she was in the jail.

