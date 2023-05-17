'You shouldn't even be a judge in a hot dog eating contest' | Cedric Marks escorted out of the courtroom after outbursts

This all happened after the state kept objecting to Marks' questions and statements, calling them speculation and hearsay.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — As the jury inches one day closer to a verdict, Cedric Marks did not hold back in the courtroom on Wednesday, May 17 as his capital murder trial for the deaths of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin continues.

For the second time in this trial, Marks was removed from the courtroom and into a holding cell.

It started with former Temple detective Corey Powell back on the witness stand for the fourth consecutive day. While Marks cross examined the lead detective, he asked Powell if he remembered asking leading questions while interviewing witnesses.

Marks says Powell was trying to fit his own narrative by tampering with witnesses and instructing them to lie throughout the investigation. The state kept objecting to Marks' questions and statements, calling them speculation and hearsay. The judge sustained almost every objection.

"I'm sitting here trying to save my life, and you're just sitting here trying to protect this piece of garbage," Marks said to Judge Steve Duskie in frustration.

This comment led to Marks' removal. However, that didn't stop Marks from insulting the judge, witness and prosecution throughout the remainder of the day.

When Marks returned, Duskie reminded Marks he is representing himself, and if he needed help asking questions and developing legal points he could ask his counsel.

Marks kept bringing up how he believed Powell intimidated and threatened multiple witnesses while implanting details and unnecessary deceit to get alleged confessions.

"You are not an honest cop, are you?" Marks asked Powell.

Marks then insinuated Powell has a history of not being honest in previous testimony with a jury trial in June of 2008, and argued it's only fair for the jury to know how credible of a source he can be.

"The jury deserves to know who this person is," Marks said. "This isn't his first rodeo."

Duskie allowed Marks to inquire about Powell's incident. However, he reminded Marks not to get into specific facts of the incident.

Powell testified he was given warning in counseling because of previous testimony, but Bell County District Attorney, Henry Garza, confirmed Powell was never convicted of this.

"You're going to hide to the jury that you have wrongfully convicted," Marks said.

Marks then had a very emotional outburst to Duskie.

"Are you afraid of Garza?" Marks asked. "You have shown bias throughout this whole trial. You should be ashamed. You should not even be a judge in a hot dog eating contest. It's no surprise no cameras are in here."

Outside the presence of the jury, Marks also raised his voice at Duskie saying every tool has been taken out of his hand.

Powell was able to finish up testimony on Wednesday but is subject to recall.