Cedric Marks Trial Day 6 | Testimony from law enforcement officials who helped discover body remains

An Idaho police officer and an Oklahoma special agent detail what they found while looking for Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — Week two of the emotional Cedric Marks trial began with testimony from multiple law enforcement agents involved in the case.

Marks is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin, who were both reported missing from Temple on Jan. 4, 2019. Their bodies were found days later in Oklahoma.

The trial resumed on Monday, April 24 with Temple PD Crime Scene Technician Kelsey Kemp going over photos she took of Swearingin's home and Marks' girlfriend Rebecca Adney's home.

According to Kemp, two blood swabs were found in Swearingin's house; one on the garage floor and one in the hallway. Over 100 photos were taken of Swearingin's home as well as 86 photos of Adney's house.

Idaho Police Officer Collin Bryan Fowler took the stand to explain his role in uncovering the missing bodies.

The law enforcement officer narrowed the search down to four potential locations. One of these locations was in a rural forested area in Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

The area was next to the North Fork Cemetery and it featured a garage with a collapsed roof on it. According to Fowler, the earth around the site seemed disturbed. Open patches of mud and multiple branches seemed to have been deliberately placed down.

In addition to the mud and branches, a pet carrier, board and a camper shell were on top of the site, Fowler says.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Kent Titsworth also helped discover the bodies underneath the deliberately placed debris when he was on the site from Jan. 14 to 15, 2019.

After hearing from these law enforcement officers, pictures of Swearingin's and Scott's body remains being removed from the site where shown.

During the viewing of these photos, members of Scott's and Swearingin's families elected to leave the courtroom.

The photos were taken by forensic anthropologist Angela Berg.

Berg says that law enforcement could tell there was a point of disturbance at the site in Oklahoma because of the soil color. Excess soil placed around the area caused a halo effect where the bodies would later be discovered.

According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents, it took two days for them to uncover both bodies as the hole was nearly two-feet deep.

Another topic of discussion today in court was aerial footage of a square head shovel on the southside of the road not far from where the bodies were buried.

According to authorities, the shovel had gone unnoticed back in 2019 as it was covered by a lot of shrub.

During cross examination, Marks asked about the shovel evidence and it was revealed that just last week, authorities visited the site to try and find the shovel, but they could not recover it.

Despite this setback, authorities were able to conclude that the shovel in the footage was very similar to a shovel that was purchased by Marks at a Walmart close by.