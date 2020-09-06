REXBURG, Idaho — Chad Daybell is in custody after human remains were found at his home north of Rexburg Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed that the remains had been discovered in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said the remains have not been identified. He did not specify whether the remains belong to one person or more than one person, or whether they appeared to be from an adult or a child.

He declined to take questions.

RELATED: Lori Vallow's friend believes JJ and Tylee are ‘not on this planet anymore’

Daybell has been taken into custody for questioning in connection to the remains, but has not been formally charged with a crime as of Tuesday afternoon.

Rexburg Police, along with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, arrived at Daybell's home in the 200 block of 1900 East around 7 a.m. to serve the search warrant.

Police confirmed to KTVB that the warrant was related to the disappearance of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since last fall. The warrant is currently sealed.

RELATED: Watch: Lori Vallow's bond reduction denied, stays at $1 million

Lori Vallow, Daybell's wife and the mother of the missing children, is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She remains held in the Madison County Jail.

Police have previously said both Vallow and Daybell have tried to mislead law enforcement about the children's whereabouts, and have repeatedly refused to say where they are, if they are safe, or what happened to them.

In addition to the missing children case, both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are also under investigation in connection to the Oct. 19 death of Chad's late wife, Tammy Daybell. The woman's death was originally believed to be from natural causes, but later ruled suspicious.

Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow in Hawaii on Nov. 5, weeks after his wife's death.

Those close to the couple say they had become obsessed with end-of-the-world scenarios, spiritual visions, and the idea that they had lived past lives on other planets.

RELATED: Deaths, divorce papers and the apocalypse: How police reports and 911 calls detail Lori Vallow's life

Lori Vallow's late husband, Charles Vallow, also warned police that she had "lost her mind," had threatened to murder him, and that she might be a danger to the children.

"I don’t know what she’s going to do with them," he told a police officer in January. "Flee with them. Hurt them."

Charles Vallow was shot to death by Lori Vallow's brother months later, in July. The last confirmed sighting of JJ and Tylee came in September.

RELATED: Doorbell camera shows the last time JJ Vallow was seen on video

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

Posted by East Idaho News on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Watch more on the search for Lori Vallow's missing Idaho kids:

See all of the latest coverage of the missing Rexburg kids in our YouTube playlist: