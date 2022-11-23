Walmart mass shooting: State, local officials respond in wake of deadly Chesapeake shooting

Police confirm multiple people are dead and others are being treated in the hospital.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Details are still developing after a deadly shooting at the Walmart Super Center on Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake late Tuesday night.

Police confirm there are multiple fatalities, and that the gunman is dead.

In a tweet, Walmart said, "We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

Meanwhile, local and state officials are responding to the ongoing news about the mass shooting.

US Senator Mark Warner said, "Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely. In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene."

Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.



In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 23, 2022

Virginia Senator Louise Lucas said, "I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives."

I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) November 23, 2022

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said in a social media post: