HOUSTON — A young child was shot Sunday morning by another child after they were both left unattended in a home in southeast Houston, police said.

Houston police said the child that was shot was not seriously injured.

This happened at approximately 10:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Carmen Street.

Both children were boys, ages 4 and 5.

Police said one of them found a gun inside the house and shot the other one. Which one found the gun is unknown at this time.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police did not release any information on the parents' whereabouts.

