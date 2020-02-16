HOUSTON — A young child was shot Sunday morning by another child after they were both left unattended in a home in southeast Houston, police said.
Houston police said the child that was shot was not seriously injured.
This happened at approximately 10:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Carmen Street.
Both children were boys, ages 4 and 5.
Police said one of them found a gun inside the house and shot the other one. Which one found the gun is unknown at this time.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital.
Police did not release any information on the parents' whereabouts.
Check back for updates.
