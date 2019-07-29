WACO, Texas — A man died and a boy younger than 14 years old was shot in the face Monday afternoon in Waco, police said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Houston St. around 4 p.m. in reference to shots fired after a family gathering turned violent, police said.

The child may have been shot accidentally and was flown to a hospital out of the area. Police said he is in "very serious" condition and his injuries were described as life threatening.

The second victim, a man in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police do not believe the shooting was random and have a suspect in mind, but he is still at large.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.