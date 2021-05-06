18-year-old facing murder charges after February shooting in Temple

Chris DeLeon, 18, was charged with murder in connection to the death of 19-year-old Claire Hernandez, police say.

An 18-year-old was charged with murder following the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman back in February, the Temple Police Department said Thursday.

On Feb. 24, Temple police responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 1800 block of E. French Avenue. Officers found Claire Hernandez suffering from a gunshot wound and transported her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center where she later died, police said.

Chris DeLeon, 18, was still on the scene when police arrived. After an initial investigation, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Bell County Jail with charges pending.

On Wednesday, May 5, a murder warrant was issued for DeLeon and he was arrested by the Bell County Sheriff's Office.